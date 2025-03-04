Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Smart containers are the key to a more-visible supply chain

Current pressures on the international supply chain, and the increased volatility expected in the future, warrant logistics operators to keep an ever-closer watch on their containers. TT Club’s Mike Yarwood sees developments in smart container technology as one of the prominent answers to the challenge

The world’s container cargo is increasingly at risk of being delayed, damaged, lost, or interfered with. Continuing growth in international trade together with ongoing climate change, geopolitical disputes, rogue operators, and organised crime gangs means transport ...

  • Kieran Kelly

    March 04, 2025 at 4:16 pm

    This is a great article and one where ubloquity has seen first-hand how smart and blockchain-based assets have provided huge cost and efficiency savings

