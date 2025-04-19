Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers

ORBCOMM_reefer_one
By

Shipping lines are under pressure. Rising operational costs, tighter environmental rules, and growing demand for end-to-end visibility are pushing reefer operations into the spotlight. Smart reefer container technology is no longer just about efficiency; it’s becoming essential.

With real-time data, automated alerts, and smarter maintenance, smart reefers offer measurable returns: fewer cargo losses, lower labour costs, and faster turnarounds. But beyond the numbers, there’s another driver – regulation. Governments are tightening standards around emissions, cold chain traceability, and digital reporting. Compliance ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Orbcomm Smart containers

    Most read news

    Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn

    New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

    Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings

    Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause

    Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season

    'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts

    Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers

    Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers

    Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US

    White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific

    Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think

    FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis

    Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports

    China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries

    Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period

    Open tariff window could see rush of electronics and pharma into the US