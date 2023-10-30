Box tracking takes off – but who owns the data?
Last year, Hapag-Lloyd partnered with Orbcomm and Nexxiot to equip its dry containers with tracking ...
Let’s set the record straight, folks: here’s a big fan of industry digitalisation and making the global box fleet smart is truly a great mission.
I continue to preach the example of bikes and sensors having created a billion-dollar bike-sharing market, and what amazing results containers plus sensors might yield.
However, having followed the subject for several years now, related dynamics continue to underwhelm. Either the scale remains limited and things move hardly beyond proof of concepts or the existing roles in ...
Last year, Hapag-Lloyd partnered with Orbcomm and Nexxiot to equip its dry containers with tracking ...
Updating a previous estimate, Drewry now says that by 2027, almost one-third of all containers ...
This article is a follow-up to two earlier pieces, produced largely by the same authors, ...
The quest to develop a set of standards for data collected from smart containers has ...
The number of smart containers in the world’s box fleet could increase tenfold over the ...
CMA CGM is increasing its digital solutions with the purchase of 50,000 container trackers from ...
With free trade under threat and globalisation slowing, terminal operator DP World plans to give ...
More shipper engagement with carriers offering smart containers is required. This would bring down the cost ...
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'
Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals
Discipline + NEOM: Kuehne comfortably wins over DSV
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article