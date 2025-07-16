Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp

dreamstime_xs_109779528
ID 109779528 © Ulf Huebner | Dreamstime.com
By

MSC has decided to switch two more calls out of Antwerp on its Asia-North Europe services, as congestion continues to plague what is currently Europe’s largest box port.

“Congestion at its major hub port in North Europe – Antwerp – has prompted MSC to make some ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Antwerp Asia-North Europe Congestion indigestion Felixstowe MSC

    Most read news

    CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit

    'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends

    Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US

    Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway

    Yang Ming eyes services to east coast South America ports

    Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite

    CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms

    Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB

    Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports

    Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates

    What the US can learn from Brexit as it cuts de minimis exemption

    Interest in larger tonnage picks up amid flurry of newbuild orders

    Don't rely on social media for tariff clarity, shippers warned

    With billions to burn, shipping lines fear nothing in H2 25

    Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' falls short of US air cargo infrastructure needs

    Tradelanes: Africa-Europe volumes caught in 'a wind of change'