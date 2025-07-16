MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
MSC has decided to switch two more calls out of Antwerp on its Asia-North Europe ...
Antwerp-Bruges port authority released its half-year results yesterday which showed container volumes at 6.71m teu, a year-on-year increase of 3.9% over the first half of 2024.
Good news, right? “Container traffic held up well”, claimed the port authority, although a deeper dive into the numbers tells a slightly different story.
For a number of years Antwerp has been gradually climbing the league table of European ports, displacing Hamburg as the second largest in 2008 and then, in the first quarter of this ...
