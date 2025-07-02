What autonomous ships mean for ports

Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports
With project and so-called ‘oversized’ cargo forming an increasing element of handling activities at ports, ...
Autonomous ships are set to have a major impact on the world’s ports. But while they promise increased efficiency, and safety, and a nice fit with port automation technologies and smart mooring systems, they also raise questions about regulation, liability and cyber security. TT Club makes recommendations of how the cargo handling sector should prepare for the challenge.
Port operators need to be prepared to adapt to survive – and perhaps the best place to start is with their own fleet ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article