Staff shortages and logistics lay-offs go hand in hand in today's world
You may be forgiven for believing you’re living in a parallel universe, when new research ...
European road freight spot rates may have collapsed against contract rates over the course of 2023, but in Germany the picture is looking markedly different.
The end of last year the country saw the introduction of the Maut (or Infrastructure Usage Charge), a spike in the price of diesel, an additional CO2 levy increasing costs by nearly 50% and a rise in the minimum wage for hauliers – all of which, one forwarder told The Loadstar led to the domestic spot market spiking.
“There is no doubt that prices have gone up, even ‘cheap’ drivers from the likes of Poland are costing more,” the forwarder said.
“We have one customer based in the south of Germany for which we’d pay an average of €1,050 to €1,100 for a 760km journey. Now we are paying €1,300 to €1,400.”
Indeed, data supplied to The Loadstar indicates minimum wages for drivers have increased by some €3 since the onset of the pandemic, with the additional costs for hauliers having risen by between 69% and 83%, depending on truck classification.
Unlike other EU markets, the forwarder said, Germany’s trucking rates were “always spot”, rather than contract, with fuel costs calculated daily, which added oil price volatility into the mix.
While Germany may be experiencing surging spots, a recent update from the IRU, Transport Intelligence and Upply found European road freight spot rates had fallen below contract rates for the first time in seven years. It said spot rates had been hit by declining industrial demand, while contract rate rises were driven by new emission tolls and general rising costs.
DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars
'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency
Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine
Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle
EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service
There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption
Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article