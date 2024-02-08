Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Haulage spot rates in Germany are bucking the Euro trend

dreamstime_s_71152533
Photo: Dreamstime.com
By

European road freight spot rates may have collapsed against contract rates over the course of 2023, but in Germany the picture is looking markedly different.

The end of last year the country saw the introduction of the Maut (or Infrastructure Usage Charge), a spike in the price of diesel, an additional CO2 levy increasing costs by nearly 50% and a rise in the minimum wage for hauliers – all of which, one forwarder told The Loadstar led to the domestic spot market spiking.

“There is no doubt that prices have gone up, even ‘cheap’ drivers from the likes of Poland are costing more,” the forwarder said.

“We have one customer based in the south of Germany for which we’d pay an average of €1,050 to €1,100 for a 760km journey. Now we are paying €1,300 to €1,400.”

Indeed, data supplied to The Loadstar indicates minimum wages for drivers have increased by some €3 since the onset of the pandemic, with the additional costs for hauliers having risen by between 69% and 83%, depending on truck classification.

Unlike other EU markets, the forwarder said, Germany’s trucking rates were “always spot”, rather than contract, with fuel costs calculated daily, which added oil price volatility into the mix.

While Germany may be experiencing surging spots, a recent update from the IRU, Transport Intelligence and Upply found European road freight spot rates had fallen below contract rates for the first time in seven years. It said spot rates had been hit by declining industrial demand, while contract rate rises were driven by new emission tolls and general rising costs.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    European road freight market Germany International Road Transport Union (IRU) Transport intelligence (Ti) Upply container haulage crisis Freight Rates FTL Hauliers Transport Exchange Group UK Road Haulage Association

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    COSCO SHIPPING Lines opens in branch office in Casablanca

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Uproar as Bangladesh government cuts apparel subsidies

    Marc Meier becomes global head of ocean freight for Toll Global Forwarding