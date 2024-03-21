Joachim Schaut appointed head of ocean for Europe at DB Schenker

About Deutsche Bahn losses and DB Schenker profits...
Deutsche Bahn reported a trading update today in which it disclosed an “operating loss as ...
DB Schenker has promoted Joachim Schaut to executive vice president, head of ocean for Europe. He will be based in Hamburg.
Mr Schaut has worked for DB Schenker for over 15 years, starting in 2008 as management assistant for ocean and air, and has held seven positions within the company, most recently as SVP of intercontinental supply chain solutions.
DB Schenker told The Loadstar: “Joachim’s extensive experience makes him the perfect fit for this important position.”
Mr Schaut said: “I’m looking forward to working with a great team and great customers. Global supply chains are rapidly changing, with heavy influence of megatrends like digitalisation, sustainability, supply chain resilience and talent management.”
Torben Kock will assume Mr Schaut’s previous role and Mr Schaut succeeds Barbara Eleota, who joined the company in August 2022 from Kuehne + Nagel, and has left the company.
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article