Joachim Schaut appointed head of ocean for Europe at DB Schenker

By

DB Schenker has promoted Joachim Schaut to executive vice president, head of ocean for Europe. He will be based in Hamburg.  

Mr Schaut has worked for DB Schenker for over 15 years, starting in 2008 as management assistant for ocean and air, and has held seven positions within the company, most recently as SVP of intercontinental supply chain solutions.  

DB Schenker told The Loadstar: “Joachim’s extensive experience makes him the perfect fit for this important position.” 

Mr Schaut said: “I’m looking forward to working with a great team and great customers. Global supply chains are rapidly changing, with heavy influence of megatrends like digitalisation, sustainability, supply chain resilience and talent management. 

Torben Kock will assume Mr Schaut’s previous role and Mr Schaut succeeds Barbara Eleota, who joined the company in August 2022 from Kuehne + Nagel, and has left the company.

 

