Geodis appoints Laura Ritchey as president and CEO Americas

Eduard Molkenboer named as Schiphol's new head of cargo
Schiphol Group has appointed a new head of cargo, Eduard Molkenboer, to replace Joost van ...
Geodis has named Laura Ritchey (above) as its new president and chief executive of the Americas region, replacing Mike Honious, who is retiring from the supply chain industry after a 30-year career, the last 20 at Geodis.
The company said Mr Honious would serve in an ...
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak
African trade with Asia and Europe lights up as countries boost export verticals
