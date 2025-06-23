Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

GXO cleared to complete £960m Wincanton purchase
Pure-play contract logistics operator GXO has finally won clearance from UK competition regulators for its ...
In a game of musical chairs among top supply chain executives, leading pure-play contract logistics operator GXO has appointed DHL Supply Chain’s ex-head of North America, Patrick Kelleher (above), as its new group chief executive.
Meanwhile, DHL Supply Chain has named company veteran Mark Kunar, currently ...
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Congestion at Chittagong as boxes pile up on docks and ships wait at anchor
Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
