Forwarders trust us to be independent, says CMA CGM Air chief Mazaudier
“Forwarders trust us,” insisted Damien Mazaudier, CEO of CMA CGM Air Cargo. “The market is ...
With Asia-South America ocean freight rates at an 18-month high of around $4,350 per 40ft, mainline operators have been adding ships and calls to their services.
HMM told The Loadstar that from 26 May, it would add another Brazilian port of call, Rio Grande, to its Far East-India-Latin America (FIL) service, while omitting Buenos Aires in Argentina and Montevideo in Uruguay. In Rio Grande, the ships will call at the Tecon terminal.
Thereafter, FIL will call Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Singapore, Kattupalli, Rio Grande, Santos, Paranagua, Navegantes, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Busan with 11 ships of 4,700-6,300 teu, turning around in 11 weeks, instead of 12.
HMM’s spokesperson explained: “Due to the severe port congestion on the east coast of South America, HMM has added a call at Rio Grande to improve schedule reliability.”
Reportedly shallow draughts around Argentina and Uruguay limit the loading capacity of the ships on the FIL service. Feedering to the two ports will be provided by Singapore-based Bengal Tiger Line from Rio Grande.
HMM’s move coincides with expanded capacity on two Asia-South America east coast (ECSA) services operated jointly by CMA CGM, Cosco, OOCL, Evergreen, PIL and Yang Ming.
From 5 May, the first string, marketed as SEAS2/ESA2/TLA2/ESA3/SSA respectively, will call Tianjin (Xingang), Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Singapore, Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Paranagua, Itapoa, Navegantes, Santos, Colombo, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tianjin.
Tianjin, Rio de Janeiro and Colombo have been added to this service, which will turn in 12 weeks using 12 ships of 10,000 to 14,100 teu, starting with the 14,100 teu Cosco Argentina at Tianjin, with Cosco and CMA CGM each contributing six vessels, and Yang Ming taking slots on the service, which it will market as SA5.
Average vessel capacity will be increased from 10,400 teu to around 13,000 teu.
The second string, branded as SEAS1/ESA/TLA1/ESA/SA2/SA3 respectively, will call Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Hong Kong, Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Navegantes, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Paranagua, Santos, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.
While no new ports of call have been added, the service will up its average weekly capacity from 10,900 teu to 11,000 teu, with 13 ships of 9,000 to 13,200 teu, starting with the 9,466 teu Ever Leader from 10 May, with seven ships from Evergreen, two ships each from Cosco and PIL, and one ship each from CMA CGM and Yang Ming.
Drewry’s senior manager (container research), Simon Heaney, told The Loadstar Asia-to-ECSA volumes had increased 14% year on year in 2023, compared with 0.4% for the world average.
He added: “The surge in demand kicked in from Q2 23 and, when coupled with less aggressive capacity additions, saw ships sailing full ever since, according to our research. This is clearly fertile ground for rate growth and it doesn’t surprise me that carriers are deploying more capacity here to take advantage.”
Xeneta’s chief analyst, Peter Sand added that the relatively lower capacity additions had supported firm Asia-ECSA rates. On a monthly average, capacity has ranged from 35,000 to 52,000 teu a week.
He said: “It’s a trade where carriers aren’t providing a consistent level of capacity on a weekly basis. Demand grew by 25% in January to February. It’s one of those trades that are most volatile, if you watch non-mainland trades.”
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates
WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article