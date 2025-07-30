Receive FREE Newsletter
Major box lines eye opportunities in India's coastal trades

delhi india © Skolton
More mega container lines are considering venturing into Indian coastal operations for domestic cargo movement, amid the allure of greater growth opportunities from the growing diversification of manufacturing in Asia.

Maersk is firming plans to operate coastal shipping services between Indian ports, ...

