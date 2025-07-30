CMA CGM eyes HPH sale after Ceva shines in a 'stable' second quarter
CMA CGM has expressed interest in the Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) sale in a bid ...
More mega container lines are considering venturing into Indian coastal operations for domestic cargo movement, amid the allure of greater growth opportunities from the growing diversification of manufacturing in Asia.
Maersk is firming plans to operate coastal shipping services between Indian ports, ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article