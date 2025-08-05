Receive FREE Newsletter
News / More pressure on shippers from new levy at container depots at Nhava Sheva

nhava sheva port
ID 117933391 © Druid007 | Dreamstime.com
By

Container depot operators in and around India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA) have announced an additional fee on empty containers allotted for export cargo stuffing.

Cargo owners must pay an extra levy of INR500 plus local taxes ($7), per box, charges aiming to ...

    Topics

    CMA CGM Hapag-Lloyd Maersk Nhava Sheva Depot Container Association (NSDCA) The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO)