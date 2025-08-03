Receive FREE Newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 31 | De minimis, tariff talk and Q2 earnings   

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, the team recaps this week’s supply chain moves and give you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.   

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone kicks off the episode with a summary of where tariff negotiations sit, then is joined by publisher Alex Lennane to discuss the air cargo impacts.  

Ms Lennane then summarises the latest M&A news, including the merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, and how states how Flexport has “bucked the trend”.  

Ms Goldstone is then joined by managing editor Gavin van Marle, who gives the highlights of Q2 earnings season, including DSV, UPS and CMA CGM, and rounds up the latest ocean freight rates.

They then discuss what has been on Premium this week, and detail one article on the ageing feeder fleet. 

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 20 minutes! 

Click here to receive an email notification every time we release a podcast.

