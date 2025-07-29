Top box lines locked out of Santos bid as Maersk loses appeal
Maersk’s appeal to Brazil’s judiciary that it ought to be allowed to bid for port ...
Container lines serving Indian trades have announced surcharges for containers reporting weight in excess of standard thresholds, market updates suggest.
For example, CMA CGM will begin charging an “overweight freight additional surcharge” (OWS) on Indian shipments moving to the US from 25 ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article