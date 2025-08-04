Receive FREE Newsletter
News / More carrier services in danger of attack after new Houthi announcement

Suez Empty
By

Carriers have been warned to proceed “with extreme caution” following the major widening of the Houthis’ sphere of attacks announced last week, with lines including Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, and Yang Ming, and CMA CGM all now in the firing line.

In a statement ...

