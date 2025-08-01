Receive FREE Newsletter
India-Africa: Capacity revamp as demand brings rate gains for carriers

India Iran
By

India-Africa trade is seeing a reconfiguration of capacity deployment due to the shipping alliance changes that began with the Gemini Cooperation launch in February.

Hapag-Lloyd has opened a new service with Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) on trades between India, the Middle East ...

    Topics

    Adani Group CMA CGM Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) Gemini cooperation Hapag-Lloyd Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)