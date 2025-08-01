New warning to shipping as Houthis confirm missing Eternity C crew are safe
Just months after what appeared to be a gradual de-escalation of threats to shipping in ...
India-Africa trade is seeing a reconfiguration of capacity deployment due to the shipping alliance changes that began with the Gemini Cooperation launch in February.
Hapag-Lloyd has opened a new service with Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) on trades between India, the Middle East ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article