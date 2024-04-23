K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure
Swiss 3PL Kuehne + Nagel today said there were emerging signs of improving demand, despite ...
First off, kudos to our trade sources, last month accurately predicting today’s quarterly financial release would be very solid* from the world’s largest forwarder by air and sea volumes.
And solid it was, as also professed by group CEO Stefan Paul, although market reaction wasn’t supportive in early trade for the stock, down -3% to Sfr246 while the value of rival DSV held up on weakness, around the Dkr1,090 area.
(*Then: the picture is a tad clouded for those last week talking up ...
