By Alessandro Pasetti 01/05/2024

Post-Q1 24 release, breathe: DSV still languishes below a paltry Dkr1,000 a share, testing the previous numbers-induced Dkr988 low for the year again, in early trade today.

Consensus on price target from the analysts: still about +41% higher, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates.

Our…

Race to the bottom from 28 February at Dkr1,100: all forgotten?

Sigh.

Blame that on the short-term view, if you believe the analysts are right keeping faith in the stock story.

And

While lots of background conversations in our marketplace ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN