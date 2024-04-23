Paolo Guidi to be new general manager of CMA CGM Italy

Forwarders trust us to be independent, says CMA CGM Air chief Mazaudier
"Forwarders trust us," insisted Damien Mazaudier, CEO of CMA CGM Air Cargo.
Paolo Guidi (above) has been appointed general manager of CMA CGM Italy, effective 1 May, replacing Romain Vigneaux.
Mr Guidi joins from CMA CGM subsidiary Ceva Logistics, where he held the position of business development head for Italy.
“An internal transition that comes after a three-year experience at Ceva Logistics, where Paolo supported Ceva Italia’s path toward growth and business development goals, and [he] is now ready to bring the same added value to CMA CGM,” the carrier said.
A veteran of the logistics sector, with experience of both shipper and forwarding operations, before joining Ceva Logistics in May 2021, Mr Guidi worked with groups such as L’Oréal, Logo, Tecnologistica, TNT, United Technologies Corporation and, more recently, Kuehne + Nagel.
