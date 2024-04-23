Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Paolo Guidi to be new general manager of CMA CGM Italy

Paolo Guidi
By

Paolo Guidi (above) has been appointed general manager of CMA CGM Italy, effective 1 May, replacing Romain Vigneaux.

Mr Guidi joins from CMA CGM subsidiary Ceva Logistics, where he held the position of business development head for Italy.

“An internal transition that comes after a three-year experience at Ceva Logistics, where Paolo supported Ceva Italia’s path toward growth and business development goals, and [he] is now ready to bring the same added value to CMA CGM,” the carrier said.

A veteran of the logistics sector, with experience of both shipper and forwarding operations, before joining Ceva Logistics in May 2021, Mr Guidi worked with groups such as L’Oréal, Logo, Tecnologistica, TNT, United Technologies Corporation and, more recently, Kuehne + Nagel.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ceva Logistics CMA CGM Kuehne + Nagel L'Oréal On the merry-go-round TNT Exclusive

    Most Read

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar

    Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs

    Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    For forwarders, 'a hot Q4' will be all about controlling air cargo capacity

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules

    DB Cargo eyes rail freight arm sale amid concern over state subsidy