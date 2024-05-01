Laszlo Szentirmai and Mike Weiner join deugro's Vancouver management team

By Gavin van Marle 01/05/2024

Project cargo logistics specialist deugro has strengthened its Vancouver team with the appointment of Laszlo Szentirmai (above) as project manager and Mike Weiner as business development manager Canada.

Mr Szentirmai has nearly 20 years of logistics experience in a career that includes five years at Transera/CH Robinson and, most recently, more than seven years as project manager at Panalpina/DSV.

In his new role he will be responsible for projects and clients across many industries, including LNG, renewables, mining, construction, emissions/carbon capture, power generation and oil and gas.

Mr Weiner (below) began his logistics career in the mid-1980s, with operational roles that spanned air freight, ocean freight and trucking operations for freight forwarders in the Vancouver region.

For the past 15 years, he has been worked in business development roles with Agility, JAS Projects and, most recently, Pan Projects/DSV. In his new role he will develop new emerging markets, business potential and client segments.

“The strong experience of Laszlo and Mike will complement deugro’s specialised project logistics offerings to the unique Canadian market,” said Kelly Merath, deugro’s Canada country manager.

“With additional locations and staff based in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, this expansion to the west coast will support existing operations, as well as focus on new projects and recent wins nationally,” she added.