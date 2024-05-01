Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Laszlo Szentirmai and Mike Weiner join deugro's Vancouver management team

laszlo_szentirmai_deugro_canada
By

Project cargo logistics specialist deugro has strengthened its Vancouver team with the appointment of Laszlo Szentirmai (above) as project manager and Mike Weiner as business development manager Canada.

Mr Szentirmai has nearly 20 years of logistics experience in a career that includes five years at Transera/CH Robinson and, most recently, more than seven years as project manager at Panalpina/DSV.

In his new role he will be responsible for projects and clients across many industries, including LNG, renewables, mining, construction, emissions/carbon capture, power generation and oil and gas.

Mr Weiner (below) began his logistics career in the mid-1980s, with operational roles that spanned air freight, ocean freight and trucking operations for freight forwarders in the Vancouver region.Mike Weiner

For the past 15 years, he has been worked in business development roles with Agility, JAS Projects and, most recently, Pan Projects/DSV. In his new role he will develop new emerging markets, business potential and client segments.

“The strong experience of Laszlo and Mike will complement deugro’s specialised project logistics offerings to the unique Canadian market,” said Kelly Merath, deugro’s Canada country manager.

“With additional locations and staff based in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, this expansion to the west coast will support existing operations, as well as focus on new projects and recent wins nationally,” she added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    deugro DSV Panalpina On the merry-go-round Copenhagen DHL Global Forwarding Expeditors Maersk

    Most read news

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted

    Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers

    DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident

    Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish

    Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators

    Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off

    Ecommerce boom may be opening the doors for smugglers

    Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes

    Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future

    Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing

    Conf call redux: does Kuehne + Nagel know its toys from its teus?

    Big Three US airline cargo revenues continue to shrink alongside margins and rates

    Lorenzo Stoll to quit Swiss WorldCargo for pastures new

    Don't chase that final dollar, warning to shippers delaying signing new contracts

    Forwarders warned of trucking's Scope 3 emissions ticking 'carbon time bombs'