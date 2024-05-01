Laszlo Szentirmai and Mike Weiner join deugro's Vancouver management team

Associated British Ports welcomes Sean Kelly as its new group IT director
The UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP), has appointed Sean Kelly (above) as ...
Project cargo logistics specialist deugro has strengthened its Vancouver team with the appointment of Laszlo Szentirmai (above) as project manager and Mike Weiner as business development manager Canada.
Mr Szentirmai has nearly 20 years of logistics experience in a career that includes five years at Transera/CH Robinson and, most recently, more than seven years as project manager at Panalpina/DSV.
In his new role he will be responsible for projects and clients across many industries, including LNG, renewables, mining, construction, emissions/carbon capture, power generation and oil and gas.
Mr Weiner (below) began his logistics career in the mid-1980s, with operational roles that spanned air freight, ocean freight and trucking operations for freight forwarders in the Vancouver region.
For the past 15 years, he has been worked in business development roles with Agility, JAS Projects and, most recently, Pan Projects/DSV. In his new role he will develop new emerging markets, business potential and client segments.
“The strong experience of Laszlo and Mike will complement deugro’s specialised project logistics offerings to the unique Canadian market,” said Kelly Merath, deugro’s Canada country manager.
“With additional locations and staff based in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, this expansion to the west coast will support existing operations, as well as focus on new projects and recent wins nationally,” she added.
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted
Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers
DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident
Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish
Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators
Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off
Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes
Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future
Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing
Conf call redux: does Kuehne + Nagel know its toys from its teus?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article