DHL Supply Chain announces changes at global leadership level 

Chain.io appoints GT Nexus founder John Urban to the board
Chain.io, a supply chain data platform, has appointed the founder of GT Nexus, John Urban, ...
Global contract logistics player DHL Supply Chain has announced major changes to its global leadership team as it “positions itself for the future”.
Patrick Kelleher will assume the role of CEO of DHL Supply Chain in North America from 1 July, succeeding Scott Sureddin, who will retire on 31 December after more than 20 years with the group and doubling the North American business.
Mr Kelleher is currently global chief development officer and has been with DHL Group since 1992.
Markus Voss takes over as chief development officer on 1 July, succeeding Patrick Kelleher. Mr Voss is currently global chief information officer and chief operations officer, and the change will see these roles separated. Sally Miller, currently chief information officer for North America and global digital transformation officer, will become global chief information officer, while Mauricio Barros, SVP global operations, will take on the role of global chief operations officer
Ms Miller’s expanded role will include her responsibilities as digital transformation officer. She joined the company in 2005. Mr Barros began his career with DHL Group in Brazil in 2002.
Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, said: “The global logistics landscape is changing rapidly. Economic constraints and geopolitical complexities are creating new challenges and opportunities.
“With their diverse perspectives and leadership experience, the new board members will help us optimise our operations, enter new markets, implement innovative digitalisation solutions and develop future-proof strategies for our continued success.”
