Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

DHL Supply Chain announces changes at global leadership level 

DSC Board Changes
Clockwise: Sally Miller, Markus Voss, Patrick Kelleher, Mauricio Barros
By

Global contract logistics player DHL Supply Chain has announced major changes to its global leadership team as it “positions itself for the future”. 

Patrick Kelleher will assume the role of CEO of DHL Supply Chain in North America from 1 July, succeeding Scott Sureddin, who will retire on 31 December after more than 20 years with the group and doubling the North American business. 

Mr Kelleher is currently global chief development officer and has been with DHL Group since 1992.  

Markus Voss takes over as chief development officer on 1 July, succeeding Patrick Kelleher. Mr Voss is currently global chief information officer and chief operations officer, and the change will see these roles separated. Sally Miller, currently chief information officer for North America and global digital transformation officer, will become global chief information officer, while Mauricio Barros, SVP global operations, will take on the role of global chief operations officer

Ms Miller’s expanded role will include her responsibilities as digital transformation officer. She joined the company in 2005. Mr Barros began his career with DHL Group in Brazil in 2002.  

Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, said: “The global logistics landscape is changing rapidly. Economic constraints and geopolitical complexities are creating new challenges and opportunities.  

“With their diverse perspectives and leadership experience, the new board members will help us optimise our operations, enter new markets, implement innovative digitalisation solutions and develop future-proof strategies for our continued success.” 

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DHL DHL Supply Chain Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round Copenhagen DHL Global Forwarding Expeditors Maersk

    Most read news

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted

    Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!

    Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish

    Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators

    Box ship diversions due to Red Sea crisis having dramatic impact on emissions

    Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off

    Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes

    Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers

    Ecommerce boom may be opening the doors for smugglers

    DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident

    Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future

    Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing

    Chinese ecommerce merchants wary of 'risky' new platforms