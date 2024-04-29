Lorenzo Stoll to quit Swiss WorldCargo for pastures new

By Alex Lennane 29/04/2024

Swiss World Cargo is seeking a new chief, following the surprise resignation of Lorenzo Stoll.

Mr Stoll, who has been with the carrier for 11 years, is taking up a role as CEO of a Swiss-based healthcare company after he leaves the airline at the end of July.

Mr Stoll was appointed head of cargo at Swiss in April 2021, when Ashwin Bhat left for Lufthansa Cargo. His first role for the airline, in 2013, had been head of western Switzerland, during which time he oversaw the turnaround of Swiss’ local business and operations, bringing it back to profitability.

“With his innovative flair and his keen customer focus, Lorenzo Stoll has had a huge and lasting impact on both our Geneva operations and our Swiss WorldCargo division,” said chief financial officer, Markus Binkert.

“He was also instrumental in ensuring during the Covid pandemic that, at a time of low passenger numbers, Swiss WorldCargo made a vital contribution to our revenue results.”

Mr Binkert added: “Sustainability has always been one of Lorenzo’s prime focuses and concerns. And it’s thanks to him and his Swiss WorldCargo team that our Swiss airfreight business is so well equipped and prepared today for the challenges of tomorrow.

“With his vision and his perspective, Lorenzo has set key processes in motion within our airfreight organisation that will enable even greater and more permanent use to be made of the various cargo synergies within the Lufthansa Group.”

Mr Stoll previously spent more than a decade working for Nestlé. Swiss said the search for a new head of cargo had begun.