Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Lorenzo Stoll to quit Swiss WorldCargo for pastures new

lorenzo stoll
By

Swiss World Cargo is seeking a new chief, following the surprise resignation of Lorenzo Stoll.

Mr Stoll, who has been with the carrier for 11 years, is taking up a role as CEO of a Swiss-based healthcare company after he leaves the airline at the end of July.

Mr Stoll was appointed head of cargo at Swiss in April 2021, when Ashwin Bhat left for Lufthansa Cargo. His first role for the airline, in 2013, had been head of western Switzerland, during which time he oversaw the turnaround of Swiss’ local business and operations, bringing it back to profitability.

“With his innovative flair and his keen customer focus, Lorenzo Stoll has had a huge and lasting impact on both our Geneva operations and our Swiss WorldCargo division,” said chief financial officer, Markus Binkert.

“He was also instrumental in ensuring during the Covid pandemic that, at a time of low passenger numbers, Swiss WorldCargo made a vital contribution to our revenue results.”

Mr Binkert added: “Sustainability has always been one of Lorenzo’s prime focuses and concerns. And it’s thanks to him and his Swiss WorldCargo team that our Swiss airfreight business is so well equipped and prepared today for the challenges of tomorrow.

“With his vision and his perspective, Lorenzo has set key processes in motion within our airfreight organisation that will enable even greater and more permanent use to be made of the various cargo synergies within the Lufthansa Group.”

Mr Stoll previously spent more than a decade working for Nestlé. Swiss said the search for a new head of cargo had begun.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Off the merry-go-round Swiss WorldCargo Turkish Cargo

    Most read news

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure

    Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!

    Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish

    Box ship diversions due to Red Sea crisis having dramatic impact on emissions

    Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators

    Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off

    Plateauing Kuehne + Nagel still rules but isn't liked very much

    Air Canada Cargo adds freighter service to Chicago

    FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted