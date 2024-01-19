Sign up for our FREE newsletter
AP Moller – Maersk changes executive leadership team as Henriette Hallberg Thygesen retires

Henriette Thygesen
By

After a 30-year tenure with the company, chief delivery officer, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, (pictured) has announced she will be leaving Maersk.

Ms Thygesen has held several executive positions within Maersk, including roles in the former Maersk Tankers, Maersk Oil, Damco, and Svitzer. Prior to her role as chief delivery officer, Ms Thygesen was the CEO of fleet & strategic brands.

The majority of the responsibilities previously held by Ms Thygesen will move under the Operations Function led by chief operating officer, Rabab Boulos.  

Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, says: “Distinguished for her sharp intellect and rapid reasoning, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen has always demonstrated passion for our customers and frontline operations. 

“She has been a key driver and ambassador for our decarbonisation efforts, and I have greatly valued my collaboration with Henriette and wish her immense success in her future endeavors.” 

The current chief product officer for Logistics & Services, Rotem Hershko, will also be leaving Maersk after four years with the company.  

Mr Clerc said: “I also want to express my deepest appreciation to Rotem Hershko for his significant contributions to Maersk. His impact reaches well beyond his recent tenure, and he successfully guided large parts of our organisation through a learning journey in terms of ways of working and understanding our digital transformation.” 

Narin Phol, currently leading Maersk’s North America Region, has been appointed chief product officer for Logistics & Services. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a logistics professional and has held several leadership positions in the commercial and operational areas. 

Charles van der Steene will replace Mr Phol as regional president for North America. Mr van der Steene joined Maersk in 2011 and previously led Maersk’s commercial organisation in North America.  

These changes to Maersk’s leadership team are effective 1 February 2024. 

