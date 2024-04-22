HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
As part of the Resilient Port Terminals (WHT) project, Dutch customs has shortened the notice period for inspections at the port of Rotterdam.
And there were warnings that the container shipping industry needs to boost its security measures to match those in aviation.
Maersk informed its customers today:“By shortening the notice period, the customs office aims to support prevention of illegal and criminal activities at the port.”
From today, the notice for customs inspections at Rotterdam will reduce from 72 hours to 48 for two weeks. After that, the notice period will be cut again, to 24 hours before the arrival of a vessel.
The pilot will end on 17 May at 7am CET, when the notice period will resume at 72 hours.
And Maersk warned customers: “Due to short notice, we may not always be able to communicate when cargo has been selected for inspection,” advising them to access customs notifications in Portbase, a data sharing platform connecting all logistics chain parties across Dutch ports.
Phillipa Dyson, anti-wildlife-trade NGO Traffic’s monitoring, evaluation and learning manager, told The Loadstar: “In maritime, cargo is concealed within the container, and only a tiny percentage of containers are physically inspected.
According to a UNEP 2023 report, only 2% of the 798.9m teu that moved through the world’s ports in 2020 were inspected.
“Illicit wildlife items are often well hidden within or under other items, so if there is a visual inspection, it appears to be legitimate legal cargo,” Ms Dyson explained.
And she told The Loadstar it was “very much easier” to detect movement of illicit wildlife cargo on air shipments than ocean.
“In air transit, due to the potentially catastrophic consequences and security concerns, every piece of baggage and cargo is scanned to ensure it complies with safety measures and that no malicious items are included.
“This is a riskier route for traffickers as noises, smells and movements are much more easily detected compared with maritime,” she said.
The WWF and Traffic noted in their Red Flag Compendium that between 2009 and 2013, approximately 73% of all large-scale ivory seizures were in maritime cargo – and this has likely either remained constant or increased in recent years. And, in 2019, there were 10 major seizures of pangolin scales trafficked from Africa to Asia through containerised sea cargo.
These involved more than 90 tonnes of scales. One seizure saw 23 tonnes of pangolin scales smuggled in containers from Nigeria via South Korea, mixed with ginger slices in bags, making them harder to detect.
Ms Dyson concluded: “There is still a long way to go in increasing capacity and knowledge of wildlife trafficking within the maritime sector. This requires investment and willingness by governments, international alliances and shipping companies all the way down to the port staff.
“Specific issues differ between the maritime and air transport sectors, but some common capacity-building measures include training on red flags and detection measures, strengthening policies, strengthening risk profiling and, importantly, building collaboration and communication between the private sector and law enforcement authorities.”
