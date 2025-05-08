India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
India and Pakistan have banned each other’s cargo from transiting their ocean gateways, following the ...
India’s growing coastal freight demand looks like the next target for foreign container lines amid the trade diversification in Asia.
CMA CGM and Maersk are actively considering venturing into coastal shipping operations between Indian ports, according to industry and government sources.
“It’s a trailblazing investment opportunity for foreign lines to ramp up their presence in India,” one industry observer told The Loadstar.
That coastal trade, thanks to cabotage regulation around so-called protectionist policies, remains restricted to India-flagged tonnage, even though New Delhi in ...
