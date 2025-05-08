Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts

cma cgm vitoria
CMA CGM Vitoria Photo: VesselFinder
By

India’s growing coastal freight demand looks like the next target for foreign container lines amid the trade diversification in Asia.

CMA CGM and Maersk are actively considering venturing into coastal shipping operations between Indian ports, according to industry and government sources.

“It’s a trailblazing investment opportunity for foreign lines to ramp up their presence in India,” one industry observer told The Loadstar.

That coastal trade, thanks to cabotage regulation around so-called protectionist policies, remains restricted to India-flagged tonnage, even though New Delhi in ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM India Maersk

    Most read news

    Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends

    Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe

    Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group

    Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer

    Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates

    Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes

    Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping

    Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'

    MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary

    Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes

    India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks

    Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions

    Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads

    Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'

    Tariff on imported products for drugs would be hard for US pharma to swallow

    Atlas Air stays bullish on US change: 'we're flexible, we can fly to other markets'