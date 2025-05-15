15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
The Mediterranean container trades could be upended once more after the Suez Canal Authority today ...
Maersk has joined its peers in implementing ’emergency operational surcharges’ on cargo in and out of Pakistan that has been disrupted due to the recent trade cut-off with India.
The Danish carrier will begin charging $500 per container for Pakistan exports to major western markets and $300 per box on the inbound leg, starting on 21 May for non-regulated countries, and 13 June for regulated trades – with the exception of Vietnam where it starts on 29 ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article