Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing

dreamstime_xxl_145502754
© Enrico Powell |
By

Pressure seems to be easing on West Mediterranean ports after a difficult few weeks, when bad weather compounded the issues arising from the Red Sea attacks.

Just at the start of the week, reports warned of spiking manufacturing costs and parts shortages, with a number of terminals noting that they were near to full and concerned about the continuing flow of vessels, with many awaiting berthing slots.

Today, however, a spokesperson for Maersk told The Loadstar the “short term” issues had begun to ease.

“We recognise there has been short-term pressure on our terminals. This was caused by unusually bad weather during the month of March in the Western Med, combined with the needed vessel schedule changes as a result of the Red Sea challenges,” they said.

“We now see significant improvements and are currently reverting back to normal operations.”

The spokesperson noted this was due to the carrier having gained “strong control” over its cargo flows in recent weeks and initiating “proactive measures” to mitigate pressures of high yard densities, including multiple omissions, diversions, and flow adjustments.

Data from eeSea suggests that Maersk is not mistaken in claiming the situation in the West Mediterranean is calming but to claim it is back to normal may be a stretch.

According to the data Algeciras has 56% of ships waiting at anchor offshore, while for Barcelona it is 57% but this does represent a step change from last week where it was at 69% for the Spanish gateway, having been at 60% the week before.

Other terminal operators, including TTI Algeciras and Morocco’s TC3 terminal, told the Financial Times on Tuesday that they had been almost full.

Behind the surging volumes is the impact of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia’s assault on merchant shipping in the Red Sea, which has forced all but a few vessels to reroute around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid being caught in the cross-fire.

This in turn has upended cargo flows, with goods typically discharged at East Med ports, being discharged in western terminals and feeder shipped to their final destinations.

Year-on-year figures from the Port of Barcelona indicate the scale of this shift in trade patterns, with the Catalonian gateway having experienced a 17% year-on-year uptick in its February volumes.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk APM Terminal Algeciras West Mediterranean DB Schenker M&A radar Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most read news

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs

    Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure