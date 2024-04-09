By Gavin van Marle 09/04/2024

The transformation of South Africa’s supply chains through a systemic reform of state-owned port and rail owner and operator Transnet could be subject to further delays from a fresh legal bid that disputes the recent concession of a Durban container terminal.

According to a report in local publication Business Live, AP Moller-Mærsk’s port operating unit APM Terminals launched a legal bid in South Africa questioning the validity of Transnet’s decision to award a 25-year concession to Filipino operator International Container Terminal ...

