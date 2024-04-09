Manuel Delgado steps up as MD of APMT's T4 terminal in Buenos Aires
APM Terminals has promoted Manuel Delgado (above) as the new MD of its T4 terminal ...
The transformation of South Africa’s supply chains through a systemic reform of state-owned port and rail owner and operator Transnet could be subject to further delays from a fresh legal bid that disputes the recent concession of a Durban container terminal.
According to a report in local publication Business Live, AP Moller-Mærsk’s port operating unit APM Terminals launched a legal bid in South Africa questioning the validity of Transnet’s decision to award a 25-year concession to Filipino operator International Container Terminal ...
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'
Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit
Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production
Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk
Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates
Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide
Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane
Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages
Relief as Finnish port strikes are set to cease in bid to start talks
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article