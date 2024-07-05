Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mærsk, AP Møller Holding & DOF Group – unfriendly Nordic deal-making?

Wind direction
ID 127158023 © Marian Florinel Condruz | Dreamstime.com
By

We have all spotted a few catchy headlines in the past few days thanks to ShippingWatch out of Denmark... 

… which, as you may have noticed, has been paying a lot of attention to several aspects of a peripheral, $1.1bn Mærsk Supply Service* (MSS) deal, disclosed this week, between Norway’s DOF Group and AP Møller-Mærsk’s (APMM) owner, AP Møller Holding (APMH).

(*MSS provides marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector, boasting “a large fleet” – more below – of anchor ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk AP Møller Holding DOF Group M&A radar Hapag-Lloyd Ocean Network Express (ONE) Red Sea Crisis UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)

    Most read news

    Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration

    Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year

    Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike

    Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?

    Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends

    Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'

    With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port

    Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?

    Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity

    Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof

    Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later

    Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy

    Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Politics shaping global supply chains as the UK votes

    US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports

    South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters