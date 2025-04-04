By Charlotte Goldstone 04/04/2025

Continued congestion at South African ports hit by high winds has brought calls for a “speedy solution” from private companies – but port efficiency could also be hindered by competition between investors.

The latest South African Association of Freight Forwarders’ (SAAFF) cargo movement update notes that “adverse weather, vacant berths, dredging, and equipment breakdowns mainly characterised port operations last week”.

“Towards the end of the week, adverse weather conditions disrupted operational performance in Cape Town, while equipment breakdowns, shortages, and dredging ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN