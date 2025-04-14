By Gavin van Marle 14/04/2025

The container peak season on the transpacific trade could start as early as today – the latest tariff rollback from President Trump at the end of last week for electronic consumer goods likely to prompt a new wave of ex-Asia bookings.

After postponing implementation of the so-called reciprocal tariffs until 9 July, although maintaining a base 10% tariff rate, while at the same time raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, The Loadstar reports today that shippers in countries such as ...

