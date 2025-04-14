By Alison Koo 14/04/2025

With the 90-day moratorium on additional tariffs on all US imports, except those from China, Asian manufacturers are rushing to secure sufficient containers and shipping slots. Some are hoping to get a year’s worth of stock out.

Taiwanese lawmakers today visited manufacturers in the industrial city of Taichung and listened to their feedback about the tariffs. Representatives from the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association (TMBA), bicycle makers, as well as other manufacturing sectors, were present.

On 5 April, all US ...

