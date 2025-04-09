Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

India-Bangladesh borde
By

Fresh from being hit by US tariffs of 37%, Bangladesh is now contending with the loss of road-air exports via land borders, after India withdrew access to its transhipment facility.

In an announcement dated yesterday (8 April), India’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that it had rescinded access to transhipment for “export cargo from Bangladesh destined to third countries through Land Customs Stations (LCSs) to [Indian] ports and airports”.

An explanation was not given in the notice ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Garment Exporters India

    Most read news

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

    De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May

    Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'

    Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation

    Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

    EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

    East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling

    List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

    Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales

    'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

    Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025

    DHL Capital Markets Day – Scharwath steals the show, plays down size concern

    Gemini partners on the hunt for scarce chartered tonnage