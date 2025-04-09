By Alexander Whiteman 09/04/2025

Fresh from being hit by US tariffs of 37%, Bangladesh is now contending with the loss of road-air exports via land borders, after India withdrew access to its transhipment facility.

In an announcement dated yesterday (8 April), India’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that it had rescinded access to transhipment for “export cargo from Bangladesh destined to third countries through Land Customs Stations (LCSs) to [Indian] ports and airports”.

An explanation was not given in the notice ...

