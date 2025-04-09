India ready to lower US tariffs in exchange for concessions
India has agreed to the US Terms of Reference for the bilateral trade agreement, after ...
Fresh from being hit by US tariffs of 37%, Bangladesh is now contending with the loss of road-air exports via land borders, after India withdrew access to its transhipment facility.
In an announcement dated yesterday (8 April), India’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that it had rescinded access to transhipment for “export cargo from Bangladesh destined to third countries through Land Customs Stations (LCSs) to [Indian] ports and airports”.
An explanation was not given in the notice ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article