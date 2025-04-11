By Alex Lennane 11/04/2025

Beijing’s decision to impose higher tariffs on US goods has led to a rush of goods flying into China from the US. The Chinese-imposed tariffs have escalated from 34%, to 84%, and from tomorrow, 125%.

As a result, air rates into China have quadrupled – or more – reported a Shanghai forwarder.

“In the past days, we have done a number of urgent cases for importers here to bring their cargo ex-US to China, which must leave by 10 April to avoid ...

