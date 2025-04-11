Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long

dreamstime_s_148676794
@Paitoonpati |
By

Beijing’s decision to impose higher tariffs on US goods has led to a rush of goods flying into China from the US. The Chinese-imposed tariffs have escalated from 34%, to 84%, and from tomorrow, 125%. 

As a result, air rates into China have quadrupled – or more –  reported a Shanghai forwarder. 

“In the past days, we have done a number of urgent cases for importers here to bring their cargo ex-US to China, which must leave by 10 April to avoid ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo data air cargo market airfreight rates Rates: the eternal tango Trade tariffs Trump 2.0 US-China WorldACD

    Most read news

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

    'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

    Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff

    List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

    EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'

    Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China

    India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

    IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes

    'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025

    Gemini partners on the hunt for scarce chartered tonnage

    Trump tariffs: 'globalisation reborn'? DSV top pick