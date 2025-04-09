Global trade volumes – strategy? WTF
Silver lining sought
Logistics firms that focus on ecommerce are bracing themselves for a rocky May, when the US fully withdraws de minimis exemption for online purchases from China and Hong Kong.
The firms are advising clients to prepare for disruptions and delays – one is predicting “chaos after chaos”.
Yesterday, the White House doubled down, updating its de minimis rules for Chinese imports by increasing the ad valorem duty from 30% to 90%, increasing the $25 charge imposed from 2 May to $75 and, ...
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Purchase of Panama railway 'a significant opportunity' for ambitious APMT
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article