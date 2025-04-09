Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / 'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

Logistics firms that focus on ecommerce are bracing themselves for a rocky May, when the US fully withdraws de minimis exemption for online purchases from China and Hong Kong.

The firms are advising clients to prepare for disruptions and delays – one is predicting “chaos after chaos”.

Yesterday, the White House doubled down, updating its de minimis rules for Chinese imports by increasing the ad valorem duty from 30% to 90%, increasing the $25 charge imposed from 2 May to $75 and, ...

