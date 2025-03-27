Michelle Grose returns home as Maersk's MD/president for Canada

By Charlotte Goldstone 27/03/2025

AP Møller-Maersk (APMM) has appointed Michelle Grose as its MD/president for Canada.

A native Canadian, Ms Grose will assume her new position on 1 April and will be based in Toronto, returning after many years of working abroad.

She has more than 20 years’ industry experience across influential supply chain roles in multi-billion-dollar logistics operations in companies like Unilever, Walmart, and Microsoft.

Since joining Maersk in 2023, Ms Grose has led the strategy and execution of a variety of the company’s products ...

