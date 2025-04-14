By Charlotte Goldstone 14/04/2025

Forwarders are “allowing the fox into the chicken run” by supporting carriers that also work directly with shippers, according to global development director of CargoGulf Hans-Henrik Nielsen.

The Loadstar has previously reported on Danish carrier Maersk’s ambitions to become an integrator.

Responding to a question from The Loadstar on the eve of a naming event for its latest methanol-fuelled vessel in Rotterdam, Maersk North Europe MD Ole Trumpfheller said Maersk was bidding for the same volumes in the logistics business as ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN