Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Top box lines locked out of Santos bid as Maersk loses appeal

dreamstime_xs_292031971
ID 292031971 © Cristianlourenco | Dreamstime.com
By

Maersk’s appeal to Brazil’s judiciary that it ought to be allowed to bid for port of Santos’ Tecon 10 project appeared to hit a brick wall this week, after a judge ruled against its request for a public hearing.

The decision most likely means that other ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Abu Dhabi Ports APM Terminals CMA CGM Cosco DP World Hanseatic Global Terminals ICTSI In the dock Is Brazil nuts? JBS MSC Santos The privatisation pill