Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Brazil's JBS – world's largest food shipper turns port operator

dreamstime_xs_27703409
ID 27703409 © Anke Van Wyk | Dreamstime.com
By

Something is lurking in the shadows of yesterday’s Loadstar story about APM Terminals launching a court case in Brazil to lift the restriction on it bidding for the forthcoming Tecon 10 concession in Santos.

Let’s bring it out it into the sunshine shall we? Step forward mega-sized Brazilian food producer JBS, which appears to be in the early stages of a vertical supply chain integration push.

Largely unknown outside the food industry – and by extension the shipping sector – this is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    APM Terminals CMA CGM Itajai JBS MSC Navegantes Santos Terminal Investment Limited The privatisation pill

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades

    Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline

    ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'

    Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises

    Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

    Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel

    Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services

    Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins

    AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce

    Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

    US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships

    More narrowbodies in airline fleets may mean opportunities for freighters

    Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier