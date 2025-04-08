Svitzer skyrockets as Mærsk family squeezes out minorities
Implications for APMM?
Forward Air (FWRD) is under a huge amount of pressure.
Uh-oh.
Now
’Hoping it doesn’t get any worse’ was our previous stance on 7 March.
Hope alone isn’t helping.
In the wake of Trump’s Liberation Day…
… not only has its stock materially underperformed the benchmark index (Dow Jones Transportation Average) but also…
… all others I can possibly think of, even RXO, which has been pummelled in recent days. And at $12.5 a share, the value of Forward Air is just a couple of bucks off ...
