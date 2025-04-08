Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Junk Forward Air – behind the scenes, STG to the rescue?

When it rains
Any better than "comes to help?"
By

Forward Air (FWRD) is under a huge amount of pressure.

Uh-oh.

Now

’Hoping it doesn’t get any worse’ was our previous stance on 7 March.

Hope alone isn’t helping.

In the wake of Trump’s Liberation Day…

… not only has its stock materially underperformed the benchmark index (Dow Jones Transportation Average) but also…

… all others I can possibly think of, even RXO, which has been pummelled in recent days. And at $12.5 a share, the value of Forward Air is just a couple of bucks off ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forward Air M&A radar Omni Logistics private equity STG Logistics

    Most read news

    Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations

    Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

    De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May

    Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'

    Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation

    Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

    Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling

    Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales

    Purchase of Panama railway 'a significant opportunity' for ambitious APMT

    DHL Capital Markets Day – Scharwath steals the show, plays down size concern

    'No lookouts on either ship' says MAIB report on box ship-tanker collision

    Dachser acquisitions make for a successful 2024

    India ready to lower US tariffs in exchange for concessions