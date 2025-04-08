By Alessandro Pasetti 08/04/2025

Forward Air (FWRD) is under a huge amount of pressure.

Uh-oh.

Now

’Hoping it doesn’t get any worse’ was our previous stance on 7 March.

Hope alone isn’t helping.

In the wake of Trump’s Liberation Day…

… not only has its stock materially underperformed the benchmark index (Dow Jones Transportation Average) but also…

… all others I can possibly think of, even RXO, which has been pummelled in recent days. And at $12.5 a share, the value of Forward Air is just a couple of bucks off ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN