By Alex Lennane 08/04/2025

So-called ‘digital’ forwarder Forto has reportedly laid off some 200 employees, or about one third of its workforce.

Speculation on an imminent sale of the forwarder has been doing the rounds for some time, after it appointed Moelis investment bank as an adviser.

German title DVZ noted today that “a large portion of the layoffs are sales employees. Market participants view the wave of layoffs as a sign that Forto is withdrawing from the operational freight forwarding business and could be sold”.

Forto ...

