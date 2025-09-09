Subscribe to Premium
Comment / EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – 'strategic realignment' revealed in America

ID 72233585 © Stevanovicigor | Dreamstime.com
By

Yesterday, 8 September, as rumours built that Kuehne + Nagel was readying the disclosure of another corporate reorganisation “in places”, one source in our marketplace was forthcoming about remarks from DSV CEO Jens Lund. Reported by the local press, the Danish leader’s thoughts were summed up by the following headline: “DSV boss expects up to 13,000 layoffs in Schenker-merger“.

“With a freight war coming any minute, I can’t see them making the [synergy-driven] numbers they want,” our source stressed.

How many? 

Let me ...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • boris franchomme

    September 09, 2025 at 6:47 pm

    how many times in my life have I heard this empty slogan about the “new structure will allow us to better respond to customer needs, improve customer servce and unlock new opportunities”….. but unfortunately a lot of talent will be lost here….

    • Alessandro Pasetti

      September 09, 2025 at 6:52 pm

      …at least as many times as I have read it, thanks Boris for the feedback! I share your concern

