By Alessandro Pasetti 09/09/2025

Yesterday, 8 September, as rumours built that Kuehne + Nagel was readying the disclosure of another corporate reorganisation “in places”, one source in our marketplace was forthcoming about remarks from DSV CEO Jens Lund. Reported by the local press, the Danish leader’s thoughts were summed up by the following headline: “DSV boss expects up to 13,000 layoffs in Schenker-merger“.

“With a freight war coming any minute, I can’t see them making the [synergy-driven] numbers they want,” our source stressed.

How many?

Let me ...

