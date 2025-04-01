Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease
WestJet Cargo is losing both its freighters and its head of cargo, after its freight ...
The proposed sale of ‘digital’ forwarder Forto, as well as EV Cargo, which also considers itself ‘digital’, has shone a spotlight on a sector said to be reaching maturity – or at least running out of funding.
“The first wave of digital logistics struggles was characterised by distress, selling off, and bankruptcies, like the insolvency of Instafreight, and the collapse of Convoy, a company that had raised $1bn and was valued at $3.8bn just before facing trouble,” explained Wolfgang Lehmacher, partner at ...
