Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'

dreamstime_m_2076174
Photo: © Madd | Dreamstime.com
By

Forwarders will be reducing their financial forecasts for the year, as “uncertainty has an adverse impact” – but there could be opportunities amid that uncertainty.  

The Loadstar previously reported how, at the CNS conference in Miami last week, IATA director of sustainability & economics Andrew Matters teased that IATA’s upcoming air cargo yield growth forecast for 2025 would signal a downward trend.  

And Charles Marrale, CEO of ExFreight, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of the event: “I think the ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air Forwarders Association CNS 2025 de minimis ExFreight Flexport IATA Inflation Trade tariffs

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse

    'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

    Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

    Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'

    Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan  

    Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'

    CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook

    Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'

    Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth

    Yang Ming chief announces rethink on ordering 'megamax' box ships

    Navigating supply chain trends in 2025: efficiency, visibility, and adaptability

    KMTC to dip its toes back in the transpacific trade after 40 years

    Zim beats market on growth, but warns the future 'may be complicated'