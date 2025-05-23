By Charlotte Goldstone 23/05/2025

Forwarders will be reducing their financial forecasts for the year, as “uncertainty has an adverse impact” – but there could be opportunities amid that uncertainty.

The Loadstar previously reported how, at the CNS conference in Miami last week, IATA director of sustainability & economics Andrew Matters teased that IATA’s upcoming air cargo yield growth forecast for 2025 would signal a downward trend.

And Charles Marrale, CEO of ExFreight, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of the event: “I think the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN