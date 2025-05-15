IATA accuses Adani of 'capacity gaming' over Mumbai freighter ban
Adani Group-managed Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) is facing pushback from industry groups over a recent decision ...
IATA’s air cargo 2025 growth forecast for yields and volumes is set to fall, after the first three months of the year got off to a rocky start.
IATA is two weeks away from its annual general meeting, where it will update its projection for air cargo’s growth for 2025 – its latest forecast for air cargo growth, 6%, was made in December following a strong year of double-digit growth.
Andrew Matters, IATA director of sustainability & economics, told delegates at this ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article