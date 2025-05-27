DHL Group partners with Canada's Shopify to accelerate cross-border shipping worldwide
PRESS RELEASE DHL Group partners with Shopify to accelerate cross-border shipping worldwide – New global partnership enables ...
UPDATED 16.00 BSM 27.5.25 TO INCUDE DHL INPUT ON SERVIES AND FLEXPORT
DHL is continuing to spread its network through the world of ecommerce, announcing yesterday it was expanding its agreement with Shopify.
While the partnership began in 2017, there is now “seamless” integration of DHL’s network into Shopify’s systems in Germany and the US, with the companies claiming cross-border ecommerce is simplified with an “easy-to-use” delivered duty-paid (DDP) option, which was not available under the previous agreement between the pair.
DHL added ...
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Bottleneck fears as cargo growth outpaces airport infrastructure investment
CMA CGM eyes shipbuilding deal and coastal operations in India
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article