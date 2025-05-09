By Alessandro Pasetti 09/05/2025

Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen has been in the news a lot in recent times.

Even more in the past week after issuing a warning about a gloomy “extinction-level event” for smaller businesses, if – as Flexport argues here – the current “trade policy and 145% tariffs on Chinese goods don’t come down”.

Done with CNBC already, that insight came on the back of a WSJ piece*.

(*Headed: ’The CEO who says an asteroid is coming to destroy America’s businesses’.)

But don’t miss Bloomberg’s coverage ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN