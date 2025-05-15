By Alex Lennane 15/05/2025

UK customers of courier Evri are breathing a sigh of relief today, following the news that DHL’s UK ecommerce division will merge with the poorly rated company.

DHL will take a “significant minority stake” in Evri, which according to analysis by Loadstar Premium, “serves the interests of buyer and seller alike”.

Evri’s courier services will enjoy the benefits of DHL eCommerce’s van network as a new entity, Evri Premium, and is forecast to deliver more than a billion parcels and a billion business ...

