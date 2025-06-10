Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Flexport's Petersen: 'It’s been a crazy couple of months” (VIDEO)

Waves
ID 943526 © Jinyoung Lee | Dreamstime.com
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades

    Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship

    Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer

    Crew forced to abandon ship in latest fire on vessel carrying EVs

    The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025

    Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers

    Turkish Airlines falls foul of air safety regulations, claims India's aviation authority

    An AI-focused and more mature Flexport debuts new tech

    Does size really matter on the merry-go-round that is forwarding?

    Air cargo players still wary of long-term block space deals – 'a risk on both sides'

    Air rates and volumes still volatile – but carriers stay bullish

    Geely splashes out to meet growing demand by chartering its own car-carrier

    Post-tariff US container imports down 13% year on year

    India-Pakistan trade restrictions a throughput windfall for Colombo Port

    Forwarders hit out at South Africa's new Merchant Shipping Bill